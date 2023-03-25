For sale near South Shields: Chance to own a busy vape shop on the market for under £15,000
Take a look inside this very successful vape shop that is just outside of South Shields, and is on the market for a bargain price
If you’re looking for a new business venture or a solid investment opportunity around South Shields then look no further as this very successful vape shop is on the market for under £15,000.
Also included in the deal is having arguably the best stocked vaping shop in the area with the widest range of products and no replicas, only genuine items. The sale will include the company website, Facebook page and Instagram.
The business is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Hilton Smythe. On Zoopla, they say: “The business was founded a few years ago when the founder identified a need in the area. The business has been run by the current owner since 2020. Under his ownership the business has thrived accruing an impressive number of regular customers along with a burgeoning reputation.
“The business is now being sold, albeit reluctantly and with a heavy heart only due to poor health. The vendor is keen to his beloved vaping shop pass to an ambitious and entrepreneurial new owner who can take this already thriving business to the next level.”
Price: £14,999
Location: Gateshead, England, United Kingdom NE10
Estate Agent: Hilton Smythe
Contact Number: 01204 351867