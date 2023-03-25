News you can trust since 1849
For sale near South Shields: Chance to own a busy vape shop on the market for under £15,000

Take a look inside this very successful vape shop that is just outside of South Shields, and is on the market for a bargain price

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:24 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

If you’re looking for a new business venture or a solid investment opportunity around South Shields then look no further as this very successful vape shop is on the market for under £15,000.

Also included in the deal is having arguably the best stocked vaping shop in the area with the widest range of products and no replicas, only genuine items. The sale will include the company website, Facebook page and Instagram.

The business is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Hilton Smythe. On Zoopla, they say: “The business was founded a few years ago when the founder identified a need in the area. The business has been run by the current owner since 2020. Under his ownership the business has thrived accruing an impressive number of regular customers along with a burgeoning reputation.

“The business is now being sold, albeit reluctantly and with a heavy heart only due to poor health. The vendor is keen to his beloved vaping shop pass to an ambitious and entrepreneurial new owner who can take this already thriving business to the next level.”

Price: £14,999

Location: Gateshead, England, United Kingdom NE10

Estate Agent: Hilton Smythe

Contact Number: 01204 351867

The outside of the business available near South Shields in Gateshead, England, United Kingdom

1. Gateshead, England, United Kingdom

The outside of the business available near South Shields in Gateshead, England, United Kingdom Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Another view of the outside of the business for sale

2. Gateshead, England, United Kingdom

Another view of the outside of the business for sale Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

A first look inside the shop, with a wide array of items for sale

3. Gateshead, England, United Kingdom

A first look inside the shop, with a wide array of items for sale Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Another angle of the inside of the shop, showcasing more stock available to sell

4. Gateshead, England, United Kingdom

Another angle of the inside of the shop, showcasing more stock available to sell Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

