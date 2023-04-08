Take a look inside this business for sale near South Shields that generates around £4,500 per week - and is located in a residential area

If you’re looking for a new business venture or fancy trying a new path then look no further, as this takeaway joint, just a stone’s throw away from South Shields, is on the market.

The business is fully maximising its profits, as its registered with Just Eat and Uber Eats whilst having its own website for deliveries. The owner has been running the business for 12 months and is now unable to commit his full attention due to other business commitments, hence the reason for sale.

The business is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent A1 Businesses for Sale. On Zoopla , they say: “This business is situated within a large residential area in the Shiremoor, Whitley Bay area within a suburb of Newcastle upon Tyne in the North of England and within close proximity to other local amenities.

“This well established takeaway business has an impressive menu of pizzas, kebabs, wraps and burgers. As well as utilising the delivery services Just Eat and Uber Eats, they have an integrated website app displaying full menu with the option for collection or delivery.

“Installed within an impressively presented trading area with tiled flooring and a CCTV system with monitors. The shop premises fixtures and fittings and all on-site equipment were all purchased new and are in immaculate condition.”

Zoopla also mentions that the business includes a one bedroom accommodation. Zoopla states “There is currently a rental income of £500 per month from a tenant on a short term tenancy agreement.”

Location: Morley Place, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE27

Leasehold Price: £50,000

Estate Agent: A1 Businesses for Sale

Contact Number: 01904 918748

Morley Place, Newcastle Upon Tyne The outside of the business at Morley Place, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Morley Place, Newcastle Upon Tyne A wider view of the outside of the business

Morley Place, Newcastle Upon Tyne First look inside the business - with plenty of chairs to keep customers comfortable whilst they wait

Morley Place, Newcastle Upon Tyne Another view of the waiting area