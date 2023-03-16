News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: 3 bed bargain house with ‘great potential’ on sale for just £100,000

Take a look inside this two bed terraced house full of amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three–bed terraced house on Grays Walk, South Shields, NE34, is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Chase Holmes for just £100,000.

The property features a good sized living room and backyard and is in an ideal location close to local shops and South Shields town centre. The freehold property is listed as being in council tax band A.

The terraced house is new to the market, being listed on March 1. It is described as a “must have property with great potential and storage.”

The property description on Zoopla reads: “This inviting end terraced home is on the market for you to see. Chase Holmes are excited to introduce Grays Walk to the market, located central to public transport links with Brockley Whins and Simonside Metro Stations both easily accessible from your doorstep. With a hallway, bright and airy lounge, lovely kitchen and separate cosy dining room to the ground floor.

“The first floor holds two double bedrooms and one single, all of which complement each other beautifully. A bathroom and separate WC finish off this floor. This home is a must have, with great potential and storage, it is everything you will need. With great sized gardens to the front and rear, with a shed to the back. You don’t want to miss out on this home.”

Property Summary: 

Price: £100,000

Location: Grays Walk, South Shields NE34

Agent: Chase Holmes Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 424 5555

Front garden of the property

Front garden of the property

A spacious living room

A spacious living room

Backyard of the property

Backyard of the property

