For sale in South Shields: 3 bed house with beautiful kitchen and bar in garden on the market for £195,000
Take a look inside this modern three bed semi-detached house with a large kitchen, ideal for first time buyers in South Shields.
If you’re a first time buyer looking for a property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This modern three-bedroom semi-detached house on Auckland Avenue, South Shields NE34, is available for £195,000.
The property features a modern kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.
The property is listed on Zoopla by Browns Letting Agents. Its description reads: “This stunning property located in a highly sought-after area, just a fifteen-minute walk from Marsden beach. This charming 3-bedroom semi-detached home offers a wonderful living experience, complete with a spacious garden and a delightful back garden bar.”
The property is listed as a freehold and is in council tax band A. The semi-detached house was first listed on Zoopla on June 3.
Price: £195,000
Location: Auckland Avenue, South Shields NE34
Agent: Browns Letting Agents
Contact number: 0191 455 9617