News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

For sale in South Shields: 3 bed house with beautiful kitchen and bar in garden on the market for £195,000

Take a look inside this modern three bed semi-detached house with a large kitchen, ideal for first time buyers in South Shields.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 13th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re a first time buyer looking for a property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This modern three-bedroom semi-detached house on Auckland Avenue, South Shields NE34, is available for £195,000.

The property features a modern kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by Browns Letting Agents. Its description reads: “This stunning property located in a highly sought-after area, just a fifteen-minute walk from Marsden beach. This charming 3-bedroom semi-detached home offers a wonderful living experience, complete with a spacious garden and a delightful back garden bar.”

The property is listed as a freehold and is in council tax band A. The semi-detached house was first listed on Zoopla on June 3.

Price: £195,000

Location: Auckland Avenue, South Shields NE34

Agent: Browns Letting Agents

Contact number: 0191 455 9617

Undefined: H2
The property is on Auckland Avenue, South Shields NE34

1. Auckland Avenue, South Shields NE34

The property is on Auckland Avenue, South Shields NE34

Photo Sales
Spacious living room

2. Living room

Spacious living room

Photo Sales
Dining room in the property

3. Dining room

Dining room in the property

Photo Sales
Kitchen area

4. Kitchen

Kitchen area

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:South ShieldsSalePropertyHomeMarsdenZoopla