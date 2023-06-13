Take a look inside this modern three bed semi-detached house with a large kitchen, ideal for first time buyers in South Shields.

If you’re a first time buyer looking for a property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This modern three-bedroom semi-detached house on Auckland Avenue, South Shields NE34 , is available for £195,000.

The property features a modern kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by Browns Letting Agents . Its description reads: “This stunning property located in a highly sought-after area, just a fifteen-minute walk from Marsden beach. This charming 3-bedroom semi-detached home offers a wonderful living experience, complete with a spacious garden and a delightful back garden bar.”

The property is listed as a freehold and is in council tax band A. The semi-detached house was first listed on Zoopla on June 3.

Price: £195,000

Location: Auckland Avenue, South Shields NE34

Agent: Browns Letting Agents

Contact number: 0191 455 9617

