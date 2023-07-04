News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

For sale in South Shields: 3 bed house with beautiful kitchen ideal for first time buyers available for £140k

Take a look inside this modern three bed semi-detached house with a beautiful kitchen, ideal for first time buyers in South Shields.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 4th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re a first time buyer looking for a property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This modern three-bedroom semi-detached house on Harton Lane, South Shields, is available for £140,000.

The property features a modern kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by Colin Lilley. Its description reads: “A three bedroom semi-detached home situated in this convenient location and handy for the hospital and bus routes. The home would suit the first time buyer or young family, comes with a lounge, L-shape kitchen diner and a ground floor bathroom with four piece suite.

“To the first floor are the three bedrooms. Benefits from gas central heating, PVCu double glazing, off street parking and gravel gardens to the rear. No Onward Chain, viewing a must.”

Property Summary: 

Price: £139,950

Location: Harton Lane, South Shields, NE34

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact number: 0191 456 9499

The property is on Harton Lane, South Shields, NE34

1. Harton Lane, South Shields, NE34

The property is on Harton Lane, South Shields, NE34

Photo Sales
Spacious living room

2. Living room

Spacious living room

Photo Sales
Kitchen in the property

3. Kitchen

Kitchen in the property

Photo Sales
Dining area

4. Dining room

Dining area

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:South Shields