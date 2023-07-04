Take a look inside this modern three bed semi-detached house with a beautiful kitchen, ideal for first time buyers in South Shields.

If you’re a first time buyer looking for a property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This modern three-bedroom semi-detached house on Harton Lane, South Shields, is available for £140,000.

The property features a modern kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by Colin Lilley. Its description reads: “A three bedroom semi-detached home situated in this convenient location and handy for the hospital and bus routes. The home would suit the first time buyer or young family, comes with a lounge, L-shape kitchen diner and a ground floor bathroom with four piece suite.

“To the first floor are the three bedrooms. Benefits from gas central heating, PVCu double glazing, off street parking and gravel gardens to the rear. No Onward Chain, viewing a must.”

Property Summary:

Price: £139,950

Location: Harton Lane, South Shields, NE34

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact number: 0191 456 9499

