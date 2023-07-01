For sale in South Shields: Large 3 bed property with indoor swimming pool on sale for £445,000
Take a look inside this stunning three-bedroom property in South Shields complete with an indoor swimming pool.
This amazing property in South Shields is on the market for £445,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Colin Lilley and is described as a “three bedroom, traditional, semi detached, home on a superb sized, west aspect garden which has been updated and renovated by the current owners to provide a great quality family home.”
The listing added: “From the deceptive double length and extra wide garage with work space to the swimming pool in the rear gardens, the features include hardwood floor, travertine tiling, cast radiators, multi fuel stove and impressive coving and mouldings to the main rooms.”
The property became available in June 2023. It is listed as being in council tax band E.
Property Summary
Location: Sunderland Road, South Shields NE34
Price: £445,000
Agent: Colin Lilley Estate Agents
Contact: 0191 456 9499