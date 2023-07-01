News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

For sale in South Shields: Large 3 bed property with indoor swimming pool on sale for £445,000

Take a look inside this stunning three-bedroom property in South Shields complete with an indoor swimming pool.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 1st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

This amazing property in South Shields is on the market for £445,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Colin Lilley and is described as a “three bedroom, traditional, semi detached, home on a superb sized, west aspect garden which has been updated and renovated by the current owners to provide a great quality family home.”

The listing added: “From the deceptive double length and extra wide garage with work space to the swimming pool in the rear gardens, the features include hardwood floor, travertine tiling, cast radiators, multi fuel stove and impressive coving and mouldings to the main rooms.”

The property became available in June 2023. It is listed as being in council tax band E.

Property Summary

Location: Sunderland Road, South Shields NE34

Price: £445,000

Agent: Colin Lilley Estate Agents

Contact: 0191 456 9499

The home in South Shields has an indoor swimming pool

1. Sunderland Road, South Shields NE34

The home in South Shields has an indoor swimming pool

Photo Sales
Property from the outside

2. Three bed semi-detached

Property from the outside

Photo Sales
Hallway in the property

3. Hallway

Hallway in the property

Photo Sales
Living room area

4. Living room

Living room area

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Home