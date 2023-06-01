Take a look inside this four bed terraced house full of amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price.

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This four bed terraced house on zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/62296600/?search_identifier=cf157fc9e65a846d96e119044a688b9f3e0da790cef7bc0ea8a77b6073fd885c"> Birchington Avenue, South Shields NE33 , is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Pattison for just £100,000.

The property features a good sized living room and backyard and is in an ideal location close to local shops and South Shields town centre. The freehold property is listed as being in council tax band B.

The terraced house was first listed on May 18. It is described as a “four bedroom, two reception room, terrace house on the popular Birchington Avenue, South Shields. Originally a pair of flats which have been converted to one dwelling.”

The property description on Zoopla reads: “Hardwood door to the entrance hallway with doors leading to the lounge and dining room, stairs to the first floor landing. The kitchen leads from the dining room and in turn to the utility.

“A ground floor bathroom also leads from the dining room via an internal hallway. To the first floor landing lie bedroom one, bedroom two, bedroom three and bedroom four. A nursery/study leads from bedroom two, which also could be converted to an en-suite or dressing room. Externally, a private yard lies to the rear providing off street parking.”

Property Summary:

Price: £100,000

Location: Birchington Avenue, South Shields NE33

Agent: Pattison Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 454 0488

