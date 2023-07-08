News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: Chance to buy popular and fully equipped takeaway for just £25,000

If you’ve always dreamed of owning your own business, this could be the perfect chance. Popular South Shields takeaway Willie’s backyard burgers is available at a bargain price.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 8th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The fully equipped takeaway on Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33, is on sale at a bargain price of just £25,000. The takeaway, which also has an indoor seating area, is fully equipped for trade, has a floor area 81.9 sq. M. (882 sq. Ft.) and is in a prominent corner position.

The premises is suitable for a variety of cuisines and also has an alcohol licence. It has a 7 year lease from June 2022, with rent of £14,000 per annum.

The takeaway is listed on Zoopla by Rook Matthews Sayer estate agents.

Property summary

Price - £25,000

Location - Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33

Estate Agent: Rook Matthews Sayer

Contact: 0191 286 9231

The premises in Ocean Road

1. Ocean Road

The premises in Ocean Road

Ordering area

2. Counter

Ordering area

A large premises

3. Plenty of room

A large premises

Seating area for customers

4. Seating area

Seating area for customers

