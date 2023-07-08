For sale in South Shields: Chance to buy popular and fully equipped takeaway for just £25,000
If you’ve always dreamed of owning your own business, this could be the perfect chance. Popular South Shields takeaway Willie’s backyard burgers is available at a bargain price.
The fully equipped takeaway on Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33, is on sale at a bargain price of just £25,000. The takeaway, which also has an indoor seating area, is fully equipped for trade, has a floor area 81.9 sq. M. (882 sq. Ft.) and is in a prominent corner position.
The premises is suitable for a variety of cuisines and also has an alcohol licence. It has a 7 year lease from June 2022, with rent of £14,000 per annum.
The takeaway is listed on Zoopla by Rook Matthews Sayer estate agents.
Property summary
Price - £25,000
Location - Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33
Estate Agent: Rook Matthews Sayer
Contact: 0191 286 9231