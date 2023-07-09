Take a look inside this stunning seven-bedroom property in South Shields complete within walking distance from the beach.

This amazing property in South Shields is on the market for an eye-watering £425,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by Browns Letting Agents and is described as a “stunning property offering breathtaking views from every front window, providing residents with a constant reminder of the beauty of the surrounding area.”

The listing added: “Situated just a 10-second walk from the coast, it offers unparalleled convenience for enjoying beachside activities and amenities from Ocean Road.

“Upon entering the property, you are greeted by a long corridor that leads you through the ground floor. To the left, you’ll find a large and spacious living area bathed in natural light from a very large bay window. The room is beautifully illuminated, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Adjacent to the living area, there is a convenient downstairs bathroom equipped with a shower and toilet. Additionally, there is a separate living area that can be used as an office or a play area for children, providing flexible space to suit various needs.”

The property became available in June 2023. As well as 7 bedrooms, the property has five bathrooms and three sitting rooms.

Location: Lawe Road, South Shields NE33

Price: £425,000

Agent: Browns Letting Agents

Contact: 0191 455 9617

1 . Lawe Road, South Shields NE33 The property is on Lawe Road, South Shields NE33 Photo Sales

2 . Entrance Entrance to the property Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen Kitchen area Photo Sales

4 . Living room Spacious living room Photo Sales

