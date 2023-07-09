News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: Huge 7 bed property on South Shields coast right next to the beach

Take a look inside this stunning seven-bedroom property in South Shields complete within walking distance from the beach.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 9th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

This amazing property in South Shields is on the market for an eye-watering £425,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by Browns Letting Agents and is described as a “stunning property offering breathtaking views from every front window, providing residents with a constant reminder of the beauty of the surrounding area.”

The listing added: “Situated just a 10-second walk from the coast, it offers unparalleled convenience for enjoying beachside activities and amenities from Ocean Road.

“Upon entering the property, you are greeted by a long corridor that leads you through the ground floor. To the left, you’ll find a large and spacious living area bathed in natural light from a very large bay window. The room is beautifully illuminated, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Adjacent to the living area, there is a convenient downstairs bathroom equipped with a shower and toilet. Additionally, there is a separate living area that can be used as an office or a play area for children, providing flexible space to suit various needs.”

The property became available in June 2023. As well as 7 bedrooms, the property has five bathrooms and three sitting rooms.

Location: Lawe Road, South Shields NE33

Price: £425,000

Agent: Browns Letting Agents

Contact: 0191 455 9617

The property is on Lawe Road, South Shields NE33

Entrance to the property

2. Entrance

Entrance to the property

Kitchen area

3. Kitchen

Kitchen area

Spacious living room

4. Living room

Spacious living room

