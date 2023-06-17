News you can trust since 1849
Take a look inside this stunning five-bedroom property in South Shields complete with a modern kitchen, and rooftop terrace.

Published 17th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This amazing property in South Shields is on the market for an eye-watering £550,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Pattison and is described as a “four bedroom detached cottage is beautifully presented and is well placed in parkland which is close to the foot of Cleadon Hills.”

The listing added: “Accessed from Sunderland Road via a tree lined avenue, this unique family home, with well proportioned rooms and versatile living, offers modern living with great local history.

“Benefiting from gas central heating and double glazing, with the added benefit of a double garage and four bedrooms, three of which are en-suite, dual level lounge and dining area and a private gate to Cleadon Park.”

The property became available in March 2023. It is listed as being in council tax band E and has an EPC rating of D.

Location: Parkshiel, South Shields NE34

Price: £525,000

Agent: Pattison Estate Agents

Contact: 0191 454 0488

The property is on Parkshiel, South Shields NE34

1. Parkshiel, South Shields NE34

Hallway in the property

2. Hallway

Hallway in the property

Dining room area

3. Dining room

Dining room area

Large living room space

4. Living room

Large living room space

