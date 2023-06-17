Take a look inside this stunning five-bedroom property in South Shields complete with a modern kitchen, and rooftop terrace.

This amazing property in South Shields is on the market for an eye-watering £550,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Pattison and is described as a “four bedroom detached cottage is beautifully presented and is well placed in parkland which is close to the foot of Cleadon Hills.”

The listing added: “Accessed from Sunderland Road via a tree lined avenue, this unique family home, with well proportioned rooms and versatile living, offers modern living with great local history.

“Benefiting from gas central heating and double glazing, with the added benefit of a double garage and four bedrooms, three of which are en-suite, dual level lounge and dining area and a private gate to Cleadon Park.”

The property became available in March 2023. It is listed as being in council tax band E and has an EPC rating of D.

Location: Parkshiel, South Shields NE34

Price: £525,000

Agent: Pattison Estate Agents

Contact: 0191 454 0488

Undefined: H2

1 . Parkshiel, South Shields NE34 The property is on Parkshiel, South Shields NE34 Photo Sales

2 . Hallway Hallway in the property Photo Sales

3 . Dining room Dining room area Photo Sales

4 . Living room Large living room space Photo Sales