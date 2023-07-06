Take a look inside this two bed semi-detached house full of amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price.

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This two bed semi-detached house in Kingsley Avenue, South Shields NE34 is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Conway Christie for just £95,000.

The property description reads: “Deceptively spacious and well maintained this lovely end terrace occupies an enviable corner plot and as such is a good investment if in the future you would like to upgrade and improve. Internally, having undergone a thorough scheme of refurbishment this home has a great entrance hall, lounge, modern high gloss kitchen/diner, whilst upstairs are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

“A low maintenance garden to the rear has a sunny aspect and to the front there is an enclosed lawned garden and driveway. In a popular location for families this home is close to good local schools, local amenities and excellent transport/road links to the A19 and beyond.”

The semi-detached house was first listed on June 27. The property is council tax band A.

Property Summary:

Price: £94,995

Location: Kingsley Avenue, South Shields NE34

Agent: Conway Christie Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 905 2852

