Take a look inside this three bed terraced house full of amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price.

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which is modern and spacious, this could be the house for you. This three-bed terraced house on Fox Avenue, South Shields NE34 , is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Bridgfords for just £110,000.

The property features a good sized living room as well as a large kitchen and spacious bedrooms. The terraced house is new to the market, being listed on March 22 and is listed as being in council tax band A.

The property is described as being close to local amenities and schools with good road links as well as access to South Shields town centre.

The property description on Zoopla reads: “With fantastic road links and close to local schools, this terraced house will make a wonderful family home. Internally the property is well presented and features a bright lounge, fitted kitchen with dining area, three good sized bedrooms and modern family bathroom. Externally you have a driveway to the front and a low maintenance garden to the rear.”

Property Summary:

Price: £110,000

Location: Fox Avenue, South Shields NE34

Agent: Bridgfords Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 462 0071

1 . Fox Avenue, South Shields NE34 The property is on Fox Avenue, South Shields NE34 Photo Sales

2 . Cosy living room Living room in the property Photo Sales

3 . Plenty of space The property offers plenty of space Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen Inside the kitchen Photo Sales