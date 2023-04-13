News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
10 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
12 hours ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
14 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
14 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
14 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

For sale in South Shields: Modern 3 bed bargain house with garden and driveway on sale for just £110,000

Take a look inside this three bed terraced house full of amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which is modern and spacious, this could be the house for you. This three-bed terraced house on Fox Avenue, South Shields NE34, is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Bridgfords for just £110,000.

The property features a good sized living room as well as a large kitchen and spacious bedrooms. The terraced house is new to the market, being listed on March 22 and is listed as being in council tax band A.

The property is described as being close to local amenities and schools with good road links as well as access to South Shields town centre.

The property description on Zoopla reads: “With fantastic road links and close to local schools, this terraced house will make a wonderful family home. Internally the property is well presented and features a bright lounge, fitted kitchen with dining area, three good sized bedrooms and modern family bathroom. Externally you have a driveway to the front and a low maintenance garden to the rear.”

Property Summary: 

Price: £110,000

Location: Fox Avenue, South Shields NE34

Agent: Bridgfords Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 462 0071

The property is on Fox Avenue, South Shields NE34

1. Fox Avenue, South Shields NE34

The property is on Fox Avenue, South Shields NE34

Photo Sales
Living room in the property

2. Cosy living room

Living room in the property

Photo Sales
The property offers plenty of space

3. Plenty of space

The property offers plenty of space

Photo Sales
Inside the kitchen

4. Kitchen

Inside the kitchen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:South ShieldsSalePropertyZooplaSchools