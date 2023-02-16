If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields that has some great potential, this could be the one for you. This two bed semi-detached house in Honeysuckle Avenue is well situated near local shops and South Shields town centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by estate agent Pattisons for offers over £100,000 and was posted on February 10. The property description reads: “ Benefiting from gas central heating and double glazing, the property would make a fantastic first time buy and comprises briefly: Composite door to the entrance hallway with doors to the lounge and kitchen/diner. To the first floor landing doors lead to the master bedroom with walk in wardrobe, bedroom two and family bathroom. Externally, an enclosed garden lies to the rear with ample off street parking to the front.”