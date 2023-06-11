News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: Stunning 4-bedroom house amazing kitchen and garden on the market for £550,000

Take a look inside this stunning four-bedroom property in South Shields, complete with an amazing kitchen and garden.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 11th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64287092/?search_identifier=e6831603f7ac71c4487242dafa660c3274996af0daa8f97622763d193fae3224">This stunning property on Sunderland Road is on the market for an eye-watering £550,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money.

The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Chase Holmes. It’s described as “lovingly upgraded by the current owners, boasting a charming blend of Victorian and modern styles. Located close to Harton village, and the nook, presenting great shops, restaurants, pubs and more.”

“This home boasts two beautiful, spacious reception rooms, a stunning kitchen/diner with an island and a unique dining area. Also boasting a stunning bathroom and three great size bedrooms, with the fourth being used as a dressing room.

“A hallway and downstairs WC complete this lovely home! Externally, you have a large rear garden, with a built in outside seating area and children’s play area. To the front you have an admirable exterior with driveway parking for up to four cars, leading to the double garage! This home is perfect for families and won’t be around for long.”

Property Summary

Location: Sunderland Road, South Shields, NE34

Price: £550,000

Agent: Chase Holmes Estate Agent

Contact: 0191 424 5555

The property is on Sunderland Road, South Shields NE34

Entrance to the property

Lounge area

Log burner fire

