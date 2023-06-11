Take a look inside this stunning four-bedroom property in South Shields, complete with an amazing kitchen and garden.

This stunning property on Sunderland Road is on the market for an eye-watering £550,000, but there's plenty on offer for your money.

The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Chase Holmes . It’s described as “lovingly upgraded by the current owners, boasting a charming blend of Victorian and modern styles. Located close to Harton village, and the nook, presenting great shops, restaurants, pubs and more.”

“This home boasts two beautiful, spacious reception rooms, a stunning kitchen/diner with an island and a unique dining area. Also boasting a stunning bathroom and three great size bedrooms, with the fourth being used as a dressing room.

“A hallway and downstairs WC complete this lovely home! Externally, you have a large rear garden, with a built in outside seating area and children’s play area. To the front you have an admirable exterior with driveway parking for up to four cars, leading to the double garage! This home is perfect for families and won’t be around for long.”

Location: Sunderland Road, South Shields, NE34

Price: £550,000

Agent: Chase Holmes Estate Agent

Contact: 0191 424 5555

1 . Sunderland Road, South Shields NE34 The property is on Sunderland Road, South Shields NE34 Photo Sales

2 . Property entrance Entrance to the property Photo Sales

3 . Lounge Lounge area Photo Sales

4 . Log burner Log burner fire Photo Sales