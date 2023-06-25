Take a look inside this stunning five-bedroom property in South Tyneside complete with five large bedrooms, a modern kitchen, and stunning garden.

This amazing property in South Tyneside is on the market for a hefty price of £999,995, but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Colin Lilley and is described as a “stunning detached house well positioned in Cleadon Village commanding an exceptional and highly regarded location, boasting easy access to the village centre and its many shops, restaurants and amenities as well as offering excellent transport links to Sunderland, South Shields, Newcastle and beyond.”

The listing added: “The property has been extended and improved by the current owners to a high standard and must be viewed to be fully appreciated benefiting from many extras of note and will not fail to impress all who view.

“The generous living accommodation briefly comprises of: Entrance Vestibule, Inner Hall, Living Room, Dining Room, Garden Room, Sitting Room, Kitchen / Breakfast Room, Utility, WC, Study / Ground Floor 5th Bedroom and to the First Floor, Landing, 4 Bedrooms, Family Bathroom, 2 En Suites and a Dressing Room to Bedroom 1.

“Externally the property is accessed via an electrically operated gated entry that opens to a gravelled driveway leading to the house and double garage. The garden is stocked with an abundance of plants, trees and shrubs in addition to two paved patio areas, a gardeners WC and extensive lawns.”

Property Summary

Location: Sunderland Road, Cleadon

Price: £999,995

Agent: Colin Lilley Estate Agents

Contact: 0191 456 9499

