This amazing property in South Shields is on the market for an eye-watering £550,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Hunters and is described as an “outstanding family home in a sought after area. Nestled between Cleadon and South Shields, with easy access to a host of local amenities and transport links.”

The estate agent added: “From the moment you walk into this property, the attention to detail is evident. Quality finishes throughout, elegant design and decor that cannot fail to impress. Extended to the side and with with a loft conversion, there is an abundance of space which can be utilised in a variety of ways. There is even the option to use the ground floor extension as an annexe with its own access.

“The centrepiece of the home is the outstanding open plan kitchen, living and dining area which stretches across the rear, opening onto the South facing garden. It’s modern family living at its finest.”

The property became available in March 2023. It is listed as being in council tax band E and has an EPC rating of D.

Property Summary

Location: Sunnirise, South Shields NE34

Price: £550,000

Agent: Hunters Estate Agents