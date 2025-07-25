placeholder image
Conway Christie

Stylish, contemporary living! 26 photos inside the modern 3-bed Shields property for sale for £650,000

By Charlie Watts

Reporter

Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

A three-bedroom, semi-detached home offering ‘stylish, contemporary living’ is for sale in South Shields.

Recently renovated throughout, the property in High Meadow is on the market with no onward chain for offers over £650,000 with Conway Christie.

The Rightmove listing says: “Inside, you'll find modern décor throughout, creating a light and welcoming atmosphere. The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen and dining area, perfect for family life and entertaining, complete with sleek finishes and bi-fold doors that open directly onto the rear garden, blending indoor and outdoor living.

“The property features a luxurious bathroom with a free-standing bath and a separate walk-in shower, designed to provide a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home.

“Located in a sought-after area of South Shields, this home is ideal for families and professionals alike, offering convenience, comfort, and modern style.”

Take a look inside...

