Gorgeous three-storey West Park home with unique interior on the market for half the average UK house price
This three-storey home is a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 2:51pm
On the market for £175,000 with Andrew Craig, this three-bed terraced West Park home features a dining room with bay window and a feature fireplace, a modern L-shaped kitchen conservatory, a main bedroom with walk-in dressing room, a wonderful family suite with rainforest shower, and a rear town garden with decking. Take a look around...
