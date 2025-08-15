Style welcomes you from the moment you take a first look at this Jarrow home.placeholder image
17 photos of a 5-bed 'for sale' Jarrow home packed with style and grandeur

By Chris Cordner

Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Period elegance combines with modern living in this 5-bed Jarrow house which is packed with amazing features.

This Croft Terrace property is brought to the market by Sarah Mains Residential Sales and Lettings, Low Fell with an asking price of offers over £325,000.

The Rightmove listing says: “This exceptional five-bedroom family residence perfectly marries period elegance with the comfort and convenience of modern living.

“Nestled in the prestigious and highly sought-after Croft Terrace in Jarrow, the property exudes timeless charm, with a host of traditional features including ornate coving, high ceilings, decorative plasterwork, and beautiful fireplaces that create a sense of grandeur. ”

Let’s take a look inside.

The kitchen boasts a great range of modern units as this great photo shows.

1. Brilliantly modern units

The kitchen boasts a great range of modern units as this great photo shows.

A beautifully appointed bathroom which is an inviting space for anyone.

2. Beautifully appointed

A beautifully appointed bathroom which is an inviting space for anyone.

The hallway is adorned with coving and a decorative archway.

3. A decorative archway

The hallway is adorned with coving and a decorative archway.

Another view inside the property in Croft Terrace in Jarrow, brought to the market by Sarah Mains Residential Sales and Lettings.

4. Another great view

Another view inside the property in Croft Terrace in Jarrow, brought to the market by Sarah Mains Residential Sales and Lettings.

