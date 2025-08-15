This Croft Terrace property is brought to the market by Sarah Mains Residential Sales and Lettings, Low Fell with an asking price of offers over £325,000.
The Rightmove listing says: “This exceptional five-bedroom family residence perfectly marries period elegance with the comfort and convenience of modern living.
“Nestled in the prestigious and highly sought-after Croft Terrace in Jarrow, the property exudes timeless charm, with a host of traditional features including ornate coving, high ceilings, decorative plasterwork, and beautiful fireplaces that create a sense of grandeur. ”