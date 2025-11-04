Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tynesideplaceholder image
Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Stunning ground floor flat comes with style in abundance - and lots of Hebburn shops close by

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Nov 2025, 15:00 GMT

Style, comfort and convenience are combined perfectly in this ground floor 2-bed apartment which is for sale in Hebburn.

Estate agents Conway Christie, South Tyneside have brought the property in St. Michael's Vale, Hebburn, to the market for offers in the region of £104,950.

Its Rightmove listing says: “In summary, this property offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience in a coveted location. With its modern design, luxurious features, and desirable amenities, this home is sure to impress even the most discerning buyer. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exquisite property your own – schedule a viewing today!”

Take a closer look.

Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside

1. St. Michael's Vale, Hebburn

Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Photo Sales
Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside

2. St. Michael's Vale, Hebburn

Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Photo Sales
Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside

3. St. Michael's Vale, Hebburn

Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Photo Sales
Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside

4. St. Michael's Vale, Hebburn

Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HebburnPropertySouth Tyneside
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice