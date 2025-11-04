Estate agents Conway Christie, South Tyneside have brought the property in St. Michael's Vale, Hebburn , to the market for offers in the region of £104,950.

Its Rightmove listing says: “In summary, this property offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience in a coveted location. With its modern design, luxurious features, and desirable amenities, this home is sure to impress even the most discerning buyer. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exquisite property your own – schedule a viewing today!”