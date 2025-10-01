Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.placeholder image
'It's beautiful' - 17 views of the most expensive home on the market in Harton, South Tyneside

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

I just had to take a closer look at this 3-bed jewel of a home which is the most expensive property currently for sale in the Harton area of South Shields.

Offers over £550,000 are sought for the bungalow in Holmfield Avenue which has been brought to the market by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.

Its Rightmove listing says: “We are delighted to offer to the market this beautifully presented three bedroom, two reception room detached bungalow, tucked away in the heart of Harton Village.

“Benefiting from gas central heating and double glazing, the property has the added benefit of a single garage of ample parking as well as a exceptionally large well kept and maintained garden. Standing a credit to the current owner the property is unique and in person viewing is essential.”

Take a closer look.

1. Holmfield Avenue, Harton Village

2. Holmfield Avenue, Harton Village

3. Holmfield Avenue, Harton Village

4. Holmfield Avenue, Harton Village

