The 6-bed home in a gated development has grandeur, charm and loads of luxury in a building which includes 2 reception rooms, and comes to the market through Conway Christie, South Tyneside with an asking price of offers in the region of £595,000.
Its Rightmove listing says: “Complementing the grandeur of this abode are three generously sized bedrooms featuring en-suite facilities, a testament to the commitment to both style and convenience. Effortlessly marrying old-world grace with modern convenience, this home exudes a rare and captivating charm.”
Take a closer look.