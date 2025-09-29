Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside.placeholder image
History, charm and river views all await in this 2-bed Mill Dam gem in South Shields

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 29th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Just look at the setting of this wonderfully peaceful ground floor apartment in Mill Dam, South Shields.

The 2-bed property is nestled within a Grade II listed building which has stunning riverside views within a few feet.

The property is being marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside and is for sale at offers in the region of £129,950.

Its Rightmove listing says: “The apartment boasts river views, offering a picturesque backdrop that enhances the tranquillity of the living space. Imagine waking up each morning to the sight of the sun glistening on the water, filling the room with a sense of calm and serenity.”

Take a closer look.

