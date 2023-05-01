News you can trust since 1849
House prices in South Tyneside: the nine neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of South Tyneside can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

By Ryan Smith
Published 1st May 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 12:48 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in South Tyneside have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Fellgate and Hedworth had an average sale price of £108,975 in September 2021, which rose to £135,000 in September 2022. This is a difference in price of £26,025 - equivalent to a 23.9% rise.

1. Fellgate and Hedworth

Fellgate and Hedworth had an average sale price of £108,975 in September 2021, which rose to £135,000 in September 2022. This is a difference in price of £26,025 - equivalent to a 23.9% rise.

Brockley Whins had an average sale price of £99,000 in September 2021, which rose to £115,000 in September 2022. This is a difference in price of £16,000 - equivalent to a 16.2% rise.

2. Brockley Whins

Brockley Whins had an average sale price of £99,000 in September 2021, which rose to £115,000 in September 2022. This is a difference in price of £16,000 - equivalent to a 16.2% rise.

Cleadon Park had an average sale price of £155,000 in September 2021, which rose to £175,000 in September 2022. This is a difference in price of £20,000 - equivalent to a 12.9% rise.

3. Cleadon Park

Cleadon Park had an average sale price of £155,000 in September 2021, which rose to £175,000 in September 2022. This is a difference in price of £20,000 - equivalent to a 12.9% rise.

Primrose had an average sale price of £129,500 in September 2021, which rose to £145,200 in September 2022. This is a difference in price of £15,700 - equivalent to a 12.1% rise.

4. Primrose

Primrose had an average sale price of £129,500 in September 2021, which rose to £145,200 in September 2022. This is a difference in price of £15,700 - equivalent to a 12.1% rise.

