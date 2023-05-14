News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
These are the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside where property prices have risen the quickest.These are the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside where property prices have risen the quickest.
These are the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside where property prices have risen the quickest.

House prices in South Tyneside: the nine neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of South Tyneside can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 11th May 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 17:08 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in South Tyneside have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The average house price in Fellgate and Hedworth rose by 23.9% between September 2021 and September 2022.

1. Fellgate and Hedworth

The average house price in Fellgate and Hedworth rose by 23.9% between September 2021 and September 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average price of a house in Brockley Whins has risen by 16.2% in 12 months according to the most reent data.

2. Brockley Whins

The average price of a house in Brockley Whins has risen by 16.2% in 12 months according to the most reent data. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average price of property in Cleadon Park has risen 12.9% from September 2021 until September 2022.

3. Cleadon Park

The average price of property in Cleadon Park has risen 12.9% from September 2021 until September 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average price of property in the Primrose area of Jarrow has gone up 12.1% over 12 months from September 2021.

4. Primrose

The average price of property in the Primrose area of Jarrow has gone up 12.1% over 12 months from September 2021. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:South TynesideHOUSE pricesEnglandPeopleOffice for National StatisticsHouse Price Index