People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of South Tyneside can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in South Tyneside have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

