I am in love with this one-of-a-kind £475,000 Jarrow barn conversion

This four bedroom home, on Barns Close, in Monkton Village, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Pattinson Estate Agents offers in region of £475,000.

The property boasts two spacious reception rooms, two bathrooms, a large kitchen/diner, and more.

The listing states: “Pattinson Estate Agents welcome to the market a truly 'one-of-a-kind', barn conversion, nestled in the charming Monkton Village, Jarrow.

“This splendid home boasts an impressive four bedrooms and offers an abundance of space and comfort for all potential homeowners.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=485172.

1 . Barnes Close, Jarrow Take a look around this unique barn conversion, on the market for £475,000. | Pattinson Estate Agents (via Rightmove) Photo Sales