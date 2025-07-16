I am in love with this one-of-a-kind £475,000 Jarrow barn conversion

This four bedroom home, on Barns Close, in Monkton Village, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Pattinson Estate Agents offers in region of £475,000.
The property boasts two spacious reception rooms, two bathrooms, a large kitchen/diner, and more.
Sign up for The Property Ladder - our Thursday newsletter taking you through the keyhole of interesting and unique homes
The listing states: “Pattinson Estate Agents welcome to the market a truly 'one-of-a-kind', barn conversion, nestled in the charming Monkton Village, Jarrow.
“This splendid home boasts an impressive four bedrooms and offers an abundance of space and comfort for all potential homeowners.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=485172.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.