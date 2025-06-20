I love how much character of this Grade II-listed £425,000 Cleadon home has

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 20th Jun 2025, 15:43 BST

This Cleadon home looks like it belongs in a fairy tale.

This two-bedroom home, on Front Street, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for offers over £425,000.

The stone-built property boasts spacious living areas, two bathrooms, a well-maintained front garden with a driveway and paved seating area to the area.

The listing states: “Situated within the sought-after village of Cleadon is this is characterful Grade II listed, two bedroom property offering lovely front facing views towards the pond and easy access to the shops, restaurants and pubs located within the village.

“It is finished to a wonderful standard throughout and offers buyers a great opportunity to purchase a home in this picturesque location.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/front-street-cleadon-sunderland/.

Take a look around this impressive Cleadon home, on the market for £425,000.

1. Front Street, Cleadon

Take a look around this impressive Cleadon home, on the market for £425,000. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

2. Front garden

Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

3. Spacious kitchen

Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

4. Family room

Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

