I love how perfect this £460,000 East Boldon townhouse is for families

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:52 BST

This home is perfect for modern family life.

This six-bedroom home, on Whitburn Road, in East Boldon has been brought to the property market by Andrew Craig for an asking price of £460,000.

The property boasts plenty of living space, an impressive master bedroom suite, a low maintenance garden, countryside views, and more.

The listing states: “This spacious and stylish family home spans three floors, offering versatile living in the highly sought-after area of East Boldon.

“With stunning, uninterrupted views over horse fields and close proximity to metro stations, bus routes, shops, and well-regarded schools, the location is ideal for modern family life.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://andrewcraig.co.uk/property/6-bed-town-house-for-sale-in-whitburn-road-east-boldon/646600.

Take a look around this impressive East Boldon home, on the market for £460,000.

1. Whitburn Road, East Boldon

Take a look around this impressive East Boldon home, on the market for £460,000. | Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

2. Modern kitchen

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

3. Breakfast bar

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

4. Family space

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

