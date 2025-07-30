I love how this South Shields home blends model style with period features

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Take a look around this impressive terraced property.

This four-bedroom home, on Hepscott Terrace, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Andrew Craig for an asking price of £350,000.

The property boasts spacious living areas, a low maintenance outdoor courtyard, nearby parks, and is beautifully finished throughout.

The listing states: “Set on the ever popular Hepscott Terrace, this stunning four bedroom mid terrace home offers a superb blend of modern style and charming period features.

“Just a short walk from Readhead Park and conveniently located for access to the Town Centre and well-regarded schools, this is an ideal family home.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://andrewcraig.co.uk/property/4-bed-house-for-sale-in-hepscott-terrace-south-shields/644042.

1. Hepscott Terrace, South Shields

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance hall

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

3. Living room

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

4. Brightly-lit kitchen

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

