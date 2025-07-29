I love the open-plan aesthetic of this two-bedroom South Shields bungalow

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 29th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 15:01 BST

Take a look at the modern aesthetic of this South Shields bungalow.

This two-bedroom bungalow, on Sheldon Road, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £314,995.

The property boasts an impressive open-plan living space with bi-fold doors that lead out to a low maintenance outdoor area, which is perfect for the summer months.

The listing states: “Welcome to this beautifully renovated two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow located on the sought-after Sheldon Road, South Shields.

“Perfectly designed for those looking to downsize without compromise, this home offers a stylish, low-maintenance lifestyle with modern features throughout.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/properties/2-bedroom-bungalows-house-for-sale-in-sheldon-road-south-shields-tyne-and-wear-ne34-6es/416380.

Take a look inside this South Shields bungalow, on the market for £314,995.

1. Sheldon Road

Take a look inside this South Shields bungalow, on the market for £314,995. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

2. Spacious kitchen

Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

3. Integrated appliances

Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

4. Perfect for cooking

Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

