I love the open-plan aesthetic of this two-bedroom South Shields bungalow

This two-bedroom bungalow, on Sheldon Road, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £314,995.
The property boasts an impressive open-plan living space with bi-fold doors that lead out to a low maintenance outdoor area, which is perfect for the summer months.
The listing states: “Welcome to this beautifully renovated two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow located on the sought-after Sheldon Road, South Shields.
“Perfectly designed for those looking to downsize without compromise, this home offers a stylish, low-maintenance lifestyle with modern features throughout.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/properties/2-bedroom-bungalows-house-for-sale-in-sheldon-road-south-shields-tyne-and-wear-ne34-6es/416380.
