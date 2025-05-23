I love the opulent features of this grand Victorian home in Cleadon

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 23rd May 2025, 14:02 BST

Fancy living like Lord or Lady of the Manor?

The Garth occupies one wing of Victorian manor house Undercliff Hall in Cleadon and comes with some beautifully-opulent features.

Built as a house around 1853-5 for the Allison family who were brewers, wine and spirit merchants from Sunderland, the property has plenty of charm and character.

There’s nearly 2,700 square feet of living space in the Grade II-listed property, as well as mature gardens and picturesque outdoor entertaining space.

It’s on the market with Finest Properties with a guide price of £1,000,000.

Here’s a look around:

The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties

1. The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties

The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties | The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties

Photo Sales
The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties

2. The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties

The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties | The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties

Photo Sales
The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties

3. The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties

The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties | The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties

Photo Sales
The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties

4. The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties

The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties | The Garth, Cleadon, Finest Properties

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:VictorianPropertyGrade IIGardensMetroProperty
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice