I love the stunning features of this five-bedroom terraced Jarrow home

This five-bedroom home, on Croft Terrace, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £329,000.

The home boasts stunning features, two bathrooms, two open-plan reception rooms, and more.

The listing states: “Rare to the area, this semi-detached period property is spread over three floors and comes with a detached garage.

“This wonderful home offers a perfect blend of modern amenities and classic charm.

“The grand entrance welcomes you in and leads to two open-plan reception rooms adorned with beautiful feature fireplaces and bay windows, creating a warm and inviting ambience.”

Take look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/croft-terrace-jarrow-ne32/.

