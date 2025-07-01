I love the stunning features of this five-bedroom terraced Jarrow home

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:07 BST

This Jarrow home has some beautiful features.

This five-bedroom home, on Croft Terrace, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £329,000.

The home boasts stunning features, two bathrooms, two open-plan reception rooms, and more.

The listing states: “Rare to the area, this semi-detached period property is spread over three floors and comes with a detached garage.

“This wonderful home offers a perfect blend of modern amenities and classic charm.

Sign up for The Property Ladder - our Thursday newsletter taking you through the keyhole of interesting and unique homes

“The grand entrance welcomes you in and leads to two open-plan reception rooms adorned with beautiful feature fireplaces and bay windows, creating a warm and inviting ambience.”

Take look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/croft-terrace-jarrow-ne32/.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Take a look around this impressive Jarrow home, on the market for £329,000.

1. Croft Terrace, Jarrow

Take a look around this impressive Jarrow home, on the market for £329,000. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

3. A place to relax

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

4. Living room

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice