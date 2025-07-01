I love the stunning features of this five-bedroom terraced Jarrow home

This five-bedroom home, on Croft Terrace, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £329,000.
The home boasts stunning features, two bathrooms, two open-plan reception rooms, and more.
The listing states: “Rare to the area, this semi-detached period property is spread over three floors and comes with a detached garage.
“This wonderful home offers a perfect blend of modern amenities and classic charm.
Sign up for The Property Ladder - our Thursday newsletter taking you through the keyhole of interesting and unique homes
“The grand entrance welcomes you in and leads to two open-plan reception rooms adorned with beautiful feature fireplaces and bay windows, creating a warm and inviting ambience.”
Take look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/croft-terrace-jarrow-ne32/.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.