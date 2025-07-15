I love this Westoe Village home’s grand interiors and impressive finishes

This six bedroom home, on Westoe Village, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £799,995.
The property boasts grand interiors, a spacious garden, double garage, four bathrooms, and more.
The listing states: “Nestled within the tree-lined, heritage-rich enclave of Westoe Village, this magnificent six-bedroom semi-detached residence is a masterclass in timeless elegance and modern indulgence.
Sign up for The Property Ladder - our Thursday newsletter taking you through the keyhole of interesting and unique homes
“Surrounded by some of the region’s most iconic period homes, the property sits proudly to the side of a double driveway and matching double garage.
“Its striking orange brick exterior complemented by cream-rendered accents and a charming front terrace—an architectural nod to classic Georgian symmetry.
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/properties/6-bedroom-house-house-for-sale-in-westoe-village-south-shields/432150.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.