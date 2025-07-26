I think it would be amazing to own this Boldon home that featured on Grand Designs

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Take a tour of this unique Boldon property.

This three bedroom home, on The Hawthorns, in East Boldon, has been brought to the property market by EweMove for an asking price of £375,000.

The home boasts open plan living space, a modern aesthetic, private gardens, and more.

The listing states: “A once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a modern, spacious and completely unique family home set across three floors.



“Originally an electricity sub-station, the building was converted into residential accommodation in 2000 and featured in an episode of Grand Designs.

“The results are stunning with a highly adaptable layout and the potential to create a fourth double bedroom with minimum cost and fuss.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.ewemove.com/property/for-sale/10689339.

