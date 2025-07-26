I think it would be amazing to own this Boldon home that featured on Grand Designs

This three bedroom home, on The Hawthorns, in East Boldon, has been brought to the property market by EweMove for an asking price of £375,000.
The listing states: “A once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a modern, spacious and completely unique family home set across three floors.
“Originally an electricity sub-station, the building was converted into residential accommodation in 2000 and featured in an episode of Grand Designs.
“The results are stunning with a highly adaptable layout and the potential to create a fourth double bedroom with minimum cost and fuss.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.ewemove.com/property/for-sale/10689339.
