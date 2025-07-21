Recently renovated throughout, the property in High Meadow is on the market with no onward chain for offers over £650,000 with Conway Christie.

The Rightmove listing says: “Inside, you'll find modern décor throughout, creating a light and welcoming atmosphere. The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen and dining area, perfect for family life and entertaining, complete with sleek finishes and bi-fold doors that open directly onto the rear garden, blending indoor and outdoor living.

“The property features a luxurious bathroom with a free-standing bath and a separate walk-in shower, designed to provide a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home.

“Located in a sought-after area of South Shields, this home is ideal for families and professionals alike, offering convenience, comfort, and modern style.”