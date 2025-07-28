The property in Mitchell Gardens is on the market for £264,996 with estate agents Andrew Craig.

The Rightmove listing says: “Located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac on the sought after Mitchell Gardens, this spacious home offers fantastic potential for Families seeking a well positioned property. Conveniently located for easy access to the Town Centre and the stunning award winning Coastline, the home is also within close reach of the amenities and shops in nearby Harton Village.

“The ground floor features a hallway leading to a bright and airy lounge, a separate dining room, and a well proportioned kitchen with access to a utility room. A convenient WC completes the layout. Upstairs, the first floor hosts four generously sized bedrooms, all complemented by a practical wet room.

“Externally, the property benefits from gardens to both the front and rear, providing outdoor space for relaxation or entertaining. A double driveway offers ample off-road parking and leads to a double garage for additional storage or vehicle space.

“Offered with vacant possession, this home presents an exciting opportunity to personalise and modernise to suit your tastes. Early viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the scope and potential on offer.”