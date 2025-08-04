The property on Dykelands Way is on the market for £239,950 with estate agents Chase Holmes.

The Rightmove listing says: “Located in a popular and well-established residential area of South Shields, this three-bedroom detached home offers an excellent blend of comfort, space, and convenience, ideal for families or buyers seeking room to grow.

“The property welcomes you with a private driveway and attractive kerb appeal. Inside, the ground floor boasts two generously sized reception rooms, perfect for both everyday living and entertaining.

“The additional conservatory at the rear creates a peaceful space to relax and enjoy garden views year-round.

“The kitchen has ample storage and workspace, offering the opportunity for modernisation or personalisation to suit your lifestyle.

“Upstairs, you'll find three well-proportioned bedrooms, including two doubles and a comfortable single, ideal for children, guests, or a home office.

“A family bathroom with separate WC completes the first floor.

“Externally, the property features a generous lawned garden to the rear, complete with a patio area ideal for outdoor entertaining.

“At the front, there is a small garden alongside convenient off-street parking and a single garage.

“Ideally located within easy reach of local bus routes, shops, and schools, this property presents a fantastic opportunity not to be missed!”