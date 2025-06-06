I would love to cook a family meal in this £550,000 South Shields home’s kitchen

This four-bedroom home, on Armstrong Avenue, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Andrew Craig for an asking price of £550,000.

The property boasts plenty of family space, a tranquil rear garden, a sun room, and more - but perhaps the biggest selling point is the kitchen area, which has been “beautifully styled”.

The listing states: “This exceptional semi detached home offers an exceptional blend of contemporary design and generous family living.

“Immaculately presented throughout, the property boasts four well proportioned bedrooms, making it ideal for growing families or those in need of versatile space.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://andrewcraig.co.uk/property/4-bed-semi-detached-house-for-sale-in-armstrong-avenue-south-shields/643815.

