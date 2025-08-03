If I won the lottery, I would buy this stunning Whitburn bungalow in a heartbeat

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Take a tour of this impressive bungalow in a sought after location.

This four bedroom bungalow, on Nicholas Avenue, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Peter Heron for offers over £699,950.

Boasting a sought after location, two bathrooms, an open plan kitchen and living space, the property has a very modern aesthetic which can be seen throughout.

The listing states: “This newly refurbished, individually designed, detached bungalow of exceptional style and quality, sits along the cliff tops of Whitburn within the sought after Nicholas Avenue estate.

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering the day’s biggest and best stories to your inbox

“It’s within easy walking distance of Whitburn's historic village centre with its superb boutique shops, cafes, restaurants, sea food deli and local shopping facilities together with close proximity to high performing schools.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.peterheron.co.uk/buy/view/bungalow-nicholas-avenue-sunderland-tyne-and-wear-sr6-7dg/28298/.

Take a look around this impressive Whitburn bungalow.

1. Nicholas Avenue, Whitburn

Take a look around this impressive Whitburn bungalow. | Peter Heron (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

2. Open plan living

Peter Heron (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

3. Family room

Peter Heron (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

4. Modern kitchen

Peter Heron (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WhitburnPropertySpaceRestaurantsSchools
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice