If I won the lottery, I would buy this stunning Whitburn bungalow in a heartbeat

This four bedroom bungalow, on Nicholas Avenue, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Peter Heron for offers over £699,950.

Boasting a sought after location, two bathrooms, an open plan kitchen and living space, the property has a very modern aesthetic which can be seen throughout.

The listing states: “This newly refurbished, individually designed, detached bungalow of exceptional style and quality, sits along the cliff tops of Whitburn within the sought after Nicholas Avenue estate.

“It’s within easy walking distance of Whitburn's historic village centre with its superb boutique shops, cafes, restaurants, sea food deli and local shopping facilities together with close proximity to high performing schools.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.peterheron.co.uk/buy/view/bungalow-nicholas-avenue-sunderland-tyne-and-wear-sr6-7dg/28298/.

1 . Nicholas Avenue, Whitburn Take a look around this impressive Whitburn bungalow. | Peter Heron (via Rightmove) Photo Sales