The four-bed property on Front Street in Whitburn’s conservation area includes a grand hallway with a stained glass window, two sunrooms overlooking gardens, and a multi-car driveway and double garage.
The Rightmove listing says: “Nestled within the idyllic surroundings of The Limes, Whitburn, this distinguished Grade II Listed Victorian home blends timeless elegance with modern comfort.
“Thought to have been built in 1869 for Sir John Fenwick, this handsome residence—once a single grand dwelling—has been thoughtfully divided into three individual homes, retaining an abundance of original period features and architectural charm.”
Take a look inside…
