20 photos inside the elegant Victorian residence in South Tyneside for sale for almost £1m

By Charlie Watts

Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:35 BST

An ‘elegant Victorian residence’ in South Tyneside has gone on the market for offers in the region of £950,000.

The four-bed property on Front Street in Whitburn’s conservation area includes a grand hallway with a stained glass window, two sunrooms overlooking gardens, and a multi-car driveway and double garage.

The Rightmove listing says: “Nestled within the idyllic surroundings of The Limes, Whitburn, this distinguished Grade II Listed Victorian home blends timeless elegance with modern comfort.

“Thought to have been built in 1869 for Sir John Fenwick, this handsome residence—once a single grand dwelling—has been thoughtfully divided into three individual homes, retaining an abundance of original period features and architectural charm.”

Take a look inside…

Front Street, Whitburn, SR6

Conway Christie

Front Street, Whitburn, SR6

Conway Christie

Front Street, Whitburn, SR6

Conway Christie

Front Street, Whitburn, SR6

Conway Christie

