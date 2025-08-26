The barn conversion can be found within Monkton Village, Jarrow.placeholder image
I am fascinated by this 'one of a kind' Jarrow gem of a barn conversion which is up for sale

By Chris Cordner

Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Take a look at a Jarrow property which has been hailed as ‘truly one of a kind’.

This 4-bed barn conversion lies within Monkton Village, South Tyneside, and the Barns Close stunner is selling for offers in the region of £435,000 through Pattinson Estate Agents, Jarrow.

The Rightmove listing for the property says: “With two generously proportioned reception rooms, this property guarantees endless opportunities for entertaining guests and spending quality time with family, whilst enjoying the comfortable and warm ambiance of this delightful home.

“Reimagined, the historic barn's charming features along with the modern amenities create a perfect blend of old-world charm and present-day conveniences.”

Take a closer look.

Old world charm and modern day facilities combine perfectly in this property.

1. A perfect mix

Old world charm and modern day facilities combine perfectly in this property. | Pattinson Estate Agents, Jarrow

The many facilities in this home include two reception rooms which are ideal for entertaining.

2. Ideal for entertaining

The many facilities in this home include two reception rooms which are ideal for entertaining. | Pattinson Estate Agents, Jarrow

The staircase area of this spacious home in Barns Close, Monkton Village.

3. Staircase area

The staircase area of this spacious home in Barns Close, Monkton Village. | Pattinson Estate Agents, Jarrow

There are two bathrooms in this extensive property which is described by the estate agents of having 'an abundance of space and comfort for all potential homeowners'.

4. Two bathrooms

There are two bathrooms in this extensive property which is described by the estate agents of having 'an abundance of space and comfort for all potential homeowners'. | Pattinson Estate Agents, Jarrow

