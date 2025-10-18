Marketed by Andrew Craig, Fulwell.placeholder image
Keen gardeners will love this 3-bed epitome of charm in Whitburn. Join me for a virtual tour

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Have a look at a lovely Whitburn ‘for sale’ home which would be an absolute dream for keen gardeners.

The 3-bed property in Elm Drive has a gated allotment area with raised planters as well as an extensive lawn area with decking.

It is on the market for £229,950 with estate agents Andrew Craig, Fulwell and its Rightmove listing says: “ The bright and spacious open-plan ground floor offers a modern living area for the modern family. Briefly comprises:- Entrance porch, well-fitted open-plan kitchen/diner/sun room, outhouse/utility, lounge, three generously proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom with fitted vanity suite.”

Take a closer look.

1. Elm Drive, Whitburn

2. Elm Drive, Whitburn

3. Elm Drive, Whitburn

4. Elm Drive, Whitburn

