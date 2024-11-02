Look around this impressive five-bedroom home just a stone’s throw from South Shields seafront

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 07:00 BST

Take a tour of this impressive South Shields home.

This five-bedroom home, on Beach Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers over £674,995.

The home boasts a large open-plan kitchen/family space, four bathrooms, a well-kept outdoor area, it’s own separate granny flat, and more.

The property listing states: “Located in the highly sought-after, exclusive area of Beach Road, this magnificent mansion enjoys the best of both worlds—steps away from South Shields’ award-winning coastline and the bustling town centre, while offering uninterrupted views of the tranquil Marine Park.

“For those who value convenience, this property is situated within the prestigious residents-only Beach Road parking permit zone, ensuring easy access even in peak seasons.”

Take a look at this home and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/properties/5-bedroom-house-house-for-sale-in-beach-road-south-shields/369780.

Take a look around this South Shields home, on the market for offers over £674,995.

1. Beach Road, South Shields

Take a look around this South Shields home, on the market for offers over £674,995. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

The property's living room is modern and provides a great place to relax with the entire family.

2. Modern living room

The property's living room is modern and provides a great place to relax with the entire family. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

The open-plan family room provides a great place to host family and friends.

3. Family room

The open-plan family room provides a great place to host family and friends. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

The dining area is perfect for those who enjoy hosting dinner parties.

4. Dining area

The dining area is perfect for those who enjoy hosting dinner parties. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

