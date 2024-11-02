This five-bedroom home, on Beach Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers over £674,995.
The home boasts a large open-plan kitchen/family space, four bathrooms, a well-kept outdoor area, it’s own separate granny flat, and more.
The property listing states: “Located in the highly sought-after, exclusive area of Beach Road, this magnificent mansion enjoys the best of both worlds—steps away from South Shields’ award-winning coastline and the bustling town centre, while offering uninterrupted views of the tranquil Marine Park.
“For those who value convenience, this property is situated within the prestigious residents-only Beach Road parking permit zone, ensuring easy access even in peak seasons.”
Take a look at this home and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/properties/5-bedroom-house-house-for-sale-in-beach-road-south-shields/369780.