This five-bedroom home, on Beach Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers over £674,995.

The home boasts a large open-plan kitchen/family space, four bathrooms, a well-kept outdoor area, it’s own separate granny flat, and more.

The property listing states: “Located in the highly sought-after, exclusive area of Beach Road, this magnificent mansion enjoys the best of both worlds—steps away from South Shields’ award-winning coastline and the bustling town centre, while offering uninterrupted views of the tranquil Marine Park.

“For those who value convenience, this property is situated within the prestigious residents-only Beach Road parking permit zone, ensuring easy access even in peak seasons.”

Take a look at this home and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/properties/5-bedroom-house-house-for-sale-in-beach-road-south-shields/369780.

1 . Beach Road, South Shields Take a look around this South Shields home, on the market for offers over £674,995. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

2 . Modern living room The property's living room is modern and provides a great place to relax with the entire family. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

3 . Family room The open-plan family room provides a great place to host family and friends. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove) Photo Sales