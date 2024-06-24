Look around this stunning Cleadon home on the market for almost £1.7million

This four-bedroom home, on Sunderland Road, in Cleadon, has been brought to the market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £1,699,950.
The impressive property boasts a spacious kitchen, multiple living spaces, four bathrooms, a cinema/games room, a triple garage and a generous amount of outdoor space.
Described as “one of the finest houses in Cleadon”, it is situated close to local amenities such as shops and the iconic North East coast.
Take a look around this stunning home and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/sunderland-road-cleadon-sunderland-2/.
