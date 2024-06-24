This impressive four-bedroom home, in Cleadon, is on the market for £1,699,950.This impressive four-bedroom home, in Cleadon, is on the market for £1,699,950.
This impressive four-bedroom home, in Cleadon, is on the market for £1,699,950. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

Look around this stunning Cleadon home on the market for almost £1.7million

By Ryan Smith
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:32 BST

Peek inside this dream home in Cleadon.

This four-bedroom home, on Sunderland Road, in Cleadon, has been brought to the market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £1,699,950.

The impressive property boasts a spacious kitchen, multiple living spaces, four bathrooms, a cinema/games room, a triple garage and a generous amount of outdoor space.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today

Described as “one of the finest houses in Cleadon”, it is situated close to local amenities such as shops and the iconic North East coast.

Take a look around this stunning home and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/sunderland-road-cleadon-sunderland-2/.

Take a look around this stunning four-bedroom home which has been brought to the market by Michael Hodgson for £1,699,950.

1. Sunderland Road, Cleadon

Take a look around this stunning four-bedroom home which has been brought to the market by Michael Hodgson for £1,699,950. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The property's entrance hall has a modern aesthetic - something which is maintained throughout the home.

2. Entrance hall

The property's entrance hall has a modern aesthetic - something which is maintained throughout the home. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The living room is the perfect place to relax.

3. Living room

The living room is the perfect place to relax. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The kitchen has been completed to a very high standard, with a number of integrated appliances throughout and space for a "casual" dining area.

4. Spacious kitchen

The kitchen has been completed to a very high standard, with a number of integrated appliances throughout and space for a "casual" dining area. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyNorth East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.