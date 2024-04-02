Look at this impressive 123-year-old East Boldon home on the market for £975,000

Shadwell Towers, on Western Terrace, in East Boldon, has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for offers over £975,000.

The impressive five-bedroom home was built in 1901 and in more recent years, has undergone a significant renovation to create a family home while still retaining much of its period charm.

The listing agent states: "The property itself was purchased by the current owners back in 2018 and has since undergone a complete transformation.

"The result is a modern and refined property that is placed over three storeys, offering expansive reception space and beautiful features throughout."

As well as five bedrooms, the home has an open plan kitchen, formal and informal living spaces, three bathrooms, a south-facing garden and its own private cinema room.

Take a look at the impressive East Boldon home and view the full property listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/shadwell-towers-western-terrace-east-boldon-south-tyneside/.

1 . Shadwell Towers The East Boldon home, on Western Terrace, is on the market for offers over £975,000. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hall The entrance hall is "generously" sized , creating the perfect welcome to the property. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen The open plan kitchen has integrated appliances throughout with granite worktops and bi-folding doors, which lead to the raised rear terrace. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

4 . Seating area The kitchen also includes a built-in seating area, which also benefits from underfloor heating. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove) Photo Sales