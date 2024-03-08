Look at this impressive four-bedroom Cleadon home complete with its own tennis court

This impressive four-bedroom home, on West Park Road in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £1,150,000.
The property is impressive both inside and out, with one of the most unique selling points being a private tennis court on its grounds.
Featuring four bedrooms, four reception rooms, a spacious dining room and an extensive garden, it is the perfect home to host family and friends.
