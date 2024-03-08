Look at this impressive four-bedroom Cleadon home complete with its own tennis court

This impressive four-bedroom home, on West Park Road in Cleadon, on the market for £1,150,000. Photo: Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove).This impressive four-bedroom home, on West Park Road in Cleadon, on the market for £1,150,000. Photo: Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove).
By Ryan Smith
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:11 GMT

This impressive four-bedroom home, on West Park Road in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £1,150,000.

The property is impressive both inside and out, with one of the most unique selling points being a private tennis court on its grounds.

Featuring four bedrooms, four reception rooms, a spacious dining room and an extensive garden, it is the perfect home to host family and friends.

Take a look through the gallery of photos showcasing this impressive Cleadon home.

1. West Park Road

The property features four reception rooms, perfect for hosting family and friends.

2. Living room

The dining room is spacious and ideal for hosting family meals.

3. Dining area

The kitchen is big enough to have an open plan dining area.

4. Open plan kitchen

