Look at this impressive four-bedroom Cleadon home complete with its own tennis court

This impressive four-bedroom home, on West Park Road in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £1,150,000.

The property is impressive both inside and out, with one of the most unique selling points being a private tennis court on its grounds.

Featuring four bedrooms, four reception rooms, a spacious dining room and an extensive garden, it is the perfect home to host family and friends.

Take a look through the gallery of photos showcasing this impressive Cleadon home.

1 . West Park Road This well presented four-bedroom home, in Cleadon, is on the property market for an asking price of £1,150,000.

2 . Living room The property features four reception rooms, perfect for hosting family and friends.

3 . Dining area The dining room is spacious and ideal for hosting family meals.

4 . Open plan kitchen The kitchen is big enough to have an open plan dining area.