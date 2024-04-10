Look at this £1.2m four-bedroom Cleadon home brand new to the property market

This impressive four-bedroom family home, on West Park Road, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £1,250,000.

The property boasts a modern aesthetic throughout the home, with three bathrooms, three reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast area, and a separate garage block with its own bar area.

The property listing states: “An exceptional opportunity to purchase a stunning four-bed detached home situated on the much sought after and highly desirable West Park Road, in Cleadon Village, which commands easy access to the village providing many shops, amenities, restaurants in addition to being ideally placed to commute to the regions towns and cities.

“The property itself offers a discerning purchaser generous and versatile living space having stylish and contemporary décor, superb bathroom suites, a stunning orangery, impressive kitchen/breakfast room plus extras of note.”

Take a look around this incredible home and view the full property listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/west-park-road-cleadon-sunderland-5/.

