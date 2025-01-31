Look at this £485,000 Cleadon home which has incredible countryside views

This two-bedroom home, on Cleadon Lane, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Jan Forster Estates for an asking price of £485,000.
The property boasts an semi-rural setting, spacious reception rooms, stunning countryside views, and more.
The listing states: “This stunning, period detached house, built circa 1850, nestled in the charming area of Cleadon Village, Sunderland, offers a unique blend of historical character and modern convenience.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.janforsterestates.com/properties/33617438/sales.
