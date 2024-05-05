This impressive four bedroom home, at The Leas, in Whitburn is on the property market for £499,950. Photo: Peter Heron (via Rightmove).This impressive four bedroom home, at The Leas, in Whitburn is on the property market for £499,950. Photo: Peter Heron (via Rightmove).
Look at this Whitburn home with stunning sea views costing just under £500,000

The views from this property are incredible - take a look inside.

By Ryan Smith
Published 5th May 2024, 07:00 BST

This four bedroom home, on The Leas, in Whitburn, has been brought to the property market by Peter Heron for an asking price of £499,950.

The property boasts a modern aesthetic throughout the home with an open plan living/dining/kitchen area.

It also has two bathrooms and one of the bedrooms has been converted into a well-presented dressing room by the current owner.

The standout feature of the property is the stunning sea views that can be seen from the rear garden, which provides the perfect place to relax during the summer months.

The property listing states: “This wonderful home is beautifully appointed throughout and offers spacious, tastefully appointed accommodation ideal for those discerning families who require a "turn-key' home.”

Look through this gallery at this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://www.peterheron.co.uk/buy/view/detached-house-the-leas-sunderland-tyne-and-wear-sr6-7ez/26298/.

