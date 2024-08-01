Look inside one of Whitburn’s most recognisable homes - on the market for £675,000

By Ryan Smith
Published 1st Aug 2024, 07:00 BST

Take a look around one of the most sought after homes in Whitburn.

Sellrain House, on Moor Court, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Peter Heron for £675,000.

The property boasts a sought after location, an open plan kitchen/family space, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and more.

The property listing states: “Occupying an enviable position in the centre of Whitburn Village, this delightful, converted coach house is situated in a highly sought after location overlooking Whitburn Pond, close to the village green and is of a type which is rarely available.

“Set in this prestigious cul-de-sac just off Front Street and conveniently placed for access to local schools and shopping facilities, this unique home sits within a gorgeous, secluded garden plot and enjoys lovely views to the rear overlooking the pond, with playing fields beyond.”

Take a look around this impressive property and view the full listing at: https://www.peterheron.co.uk/buy/view/semi-detached-house-moor-court-sunderland-tyne-and-wear-sr6-7ju/26522/.

One of Whitburn's most recognisable houses has gone up for sale.

1. Sellrain House, Whitburn

One of Whitburn's most recognisable houses has gone up for sale. | Peter Heron (via Rightmove)

Sellrain House, on Moor Court, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market for £675,000.

2. Sellrain House, Whitburn

Sellrain House, on Moor Court, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market for £675,000. | Peter Heron (via Rightmove)

The living room is well presented and provides enough space for the whole family.

3. Living room

The living room is well presented and provides enough space for the whole family. | Peter Heron (via Rightmove)

The kitchen area is open plan and completed to a very high standard.

4. Open plan kitchen

The kitchen area is open plan and completed to a very high standard. | Peter Heron (via Rightmove)

