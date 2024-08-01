Look inside one of Whitburn’s most recognisable homes - on the market for £675,000

Sellrain House, on Moor Court, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Peter Heron for £675,000.
The property boasts a sought after location, an open plan kitchen/family space, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and more.
The property listing states: “Occupying an enviable position in the centre of Whitburn Village, this delightful, converted coach house is situated in a highly sought after location overlooking Whitburn Pond, close to the village green and is of a type which is rarely available.
Looking for some house inspo? Look no further than The Property Ladder, our weekly newsletter bringing you a closer look inside some of the interesting and aspirational homes on the UK market - sign up here
“Set in this prestigious cul-de-sac just off Front Street and conveniently placed for access to local schools and shopping facilities, this unique home sits within a gorgeous, secluded garden plot and enjoys lovely views to the rear overlooking the pond, with playing fields beyond.”
Take a look around this impressive property and view the full listing at: https://www.peterheron.co.uk/buy/view/semi-detached-house-moor-court-sunderland-tyne-and-wear-sr6-7ju/26522/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.